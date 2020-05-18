Some sunshine west, clouds linger with sprinkles east

Some needed rainfall fell over the weekend with much of northwest Iowa ending up with totals over an inch.



The rain has moved out but the clouds remain mostly in place.



Western Siouxland will likely shake the clouds today, possibly as soon as the mid-morning hours.



It will be more difficult in northwest Iowa but those areas should still manage some peeks of sunshine.



Highs will be cooler in the east as we scrape into the 60s; western areas may get to 70 today.



Northwest Iowa may even see a few sprinkles in the afternoon.



Clouds build back westward through the night with lows close to average around 50 degrees.



Tuesday will look pretty similar to Monday with cooler highs and more cloud cover in the east.



Overall though, winds will be lighter and temperatures end up a little warmer with most of us ending up near 70 on Tuesday.



Clouds look to win out again Wednesday but that should not prevent us from climbing a few degrees from Tuesday.



A few hit or miss showers will be possible Thursday but rain becomes more likely Friday with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.



Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday with mostly dry conditions before more rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday.



At this point Memorial Day looks dry with highs in the mid 70s.