South Dakota reports 40 additional COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no new deaths tied to the virus.

Health officials said the number of deaths tied to the coronavirus remained at 44 in South Dakota.

Thus far, state health officials have confirmed 4,027 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. Of those who have tested positive, 2,784 of them have recovered. Officials say there are currently 1,199 active cases of the virus in the state.

The number of hospitalized patients was 77 on Monday. A total of 316 cases have required hospitalization.

Health officials said 3,150 of the state's coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota's most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant.