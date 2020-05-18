Target extends ‘Hero Pay’ for full and part-time workers through July 4

(NBC) -- Target has become the first major retailer to extend "Hero Pay" to its hourly employees.

In an email to workers Monday morning, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company would extend a number of benefits, including its two-dollar per hour temporary wage increase through July 4.

The increase was implemented on March 20 to all store and distribution center hourly employees.

Many other retailers have let their temporary wage hikes expire.

Target CEO Brian Cornell emailed to employees: