Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor reopens at reduced capacity

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor has announced it is reopening its dining space, but with reduced capacity.

Wells says the establishment is to reopen on Monday, May 18 with several precautions in place to keep customers safe.

In a press release, Wells said it would be adjusting the establishment's operations as Iowa businesses begin reopening after Iowa's governor recommended food service establishments open at 50% capacity.

Wells says the several safety precautions that have been placed inside the visitor center includes:

All employees are to wear masks and gloves – gloves are changed between each guest.

All employees will receive health screenings before being allowed on site.

Plexiglass shields are installed at the service counter.

Sanitizer is available upon entrance.

Floor markings and temporary layout changes to ensure social distancing while waiting in line.

Employee “greeter” stationed near the entrance to control the number of guests allowed in and to provide safety updates.

An employee “sanitizer” will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness throughout the visitor center, specifically at seating and high-touch areas.

Wells says when the visitor center and ice cream parlor reopens, guests can expect full menu item available. In addition, gift shops items will be available for purchase.

In addition to opening dine-in at limited capacity, officials the visitor center will continue to offer to-go services for orders placed by phone and online.

Initially, hours will be limited to Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and

Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. The second-floor interactive area, rooftop patio, and event center will remain closed.