Woodbury County confirms 1 new COVID-19 death, 63 additional cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,278.

One additional death was reported on May 18. Thus far, health officials have confirmed 18 COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health says there have been 8,454 tests completed in Woodbury County. There have been 172 total hospitalizations, with 93 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 18, officials say 925 of the county's confirmed cases have recovered.