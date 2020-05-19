Another cloudy start and cool with just a bit more afternoon sunshine

Like yesterday, our day starts with plenty of cloud cover overhead.



Temperatures are a few degrees warmer and the wind is lighter so it feels slightly warmer out there.



The morning will basically be a repeat of yesterday as western Siouxland clears away some of the clouds while they remain stubbornly overhead to the east.



By the afternoon we should manage to break a little more sunshine out than we did yesterday but remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



The reason we are seeing the same weather play out is a block in the pattern due partially to Tropical Storm Arthur off of the Mid-Atlantic coast creating a jam of sorts in the atmosphere.



That means we repeat ourselves again tonight with clouds building back west over the area and temperatures falling only into the mid 50s.



We again get some peeks of sunshine Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures and a bit more of a breeze.



The block finally breaks down late Wednesday into Thursday.



For us, that means a few showers possible late Thursday with rain likely Thursday night into Friday with a few thunderstorms possible in that time period.



Half of an inch to an inch of rain looks possible from that round with another round of thunderstorms possible by late Saturday.



Those may linger around long enough to be with us into Memorial Day.