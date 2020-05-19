Authorities say Sunday house fire in Sioux City caused by lit cigarette

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The investigation into a Sunday house fire in Sioux City has determined that a lit cigarette started the blaze that critically injured two individuals.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the fire occurred Sunday night in the 1600 block of W 15th Street and involved two brothers, 64-year-old Franklin Barclay and 60-year-old Darrold Barclay. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from a second-story window.

Fire Rescue says the two brothers were the only occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Both were removed from the house by firefighters and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in critical condition before being airlifted to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Authorities say both are still at Saint Elizabeth Hospital and have been upgraded to stable at this time.

Authorities say the investigation into the fire revealed a lit cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom. The fire then spread throughout the contents of the bedroom.

Fire Rescue says there were no working smoke alarms found in the home.