NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Dakota Valley senior Kamden Wingert has committed to play basketball at Briar Cliff University.

He averaged over five points and three rebounds per game as a senior, scoring a season-high 16 points against state-ranked Madison. DV finished 18-5 and qualified for the South Dakota state tournament.

Wingert's dad Torrey also played for the Chargers in the mid-1990's.