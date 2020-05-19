HEALTHBEAT 4: Providing care through virtual physical therapy

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -- Health care professionals are continuing to look for ways to provide care to patients during this pandemic. Many are turning to telehealth.

"Pain does not stop," said Ryan Duhaime, CNOS physical therapist. "No, it doesn't."

That pain is something many people are continuing to experience during this time. But, because of COVID-19, health care professionals have had to find new ways to get patients some relief. That includes virtual therapy sessions.

"They still need care though," said Duhaime. "They still may need therapy sessions. So the fact that insurance companies are now reimbursing for that, it grants them access to these sessions to get them to where they need to go."

Duhaime said he's seen about 10 people in these virtual sessions. He said people may choose to do a virtual instead of an in-person session for a variety of reasons.

"If they have a suppressed immune system or if they have underlying health factors that make them more at risk for this," said Duhaime. "Not ideal, but still gives them access to therapy."

So what does a session look like?

"You can check out range of motion," said Duhaime. "We can have them point to the area of pain, maybe try to relay to us what their symptoms are like."

He said the one drawback is that they don't have the hands-on component with patients. But, he said many are still thankful this option exists.

"They like the fact that they can still access a therapist," said Duhaime. "Get their questions answered, be able to progress their exercise session, or hey Ryan I'm having problems with this. Maybe do you have ideas for me or can you watch me walk and give me some feedback with that? So overall I think they are very appreciative that this is an opportunity for them."