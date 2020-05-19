Heelan honors military graduates before they ship off for training

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three Bishop Heelan High School graduates, who have joined the military, were honored before going off to Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.

Typically, seniors at Bishop Heelan High School gather at the Orpheum Theatre and receive their diplomas.

But Heelan's graduation has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Seniors Major Heaton, Brady Fiscus and Colton Taylor received caps and gowns and diplomas to close out their high school careers.

Heaton will be enlisting in the South Dakota Air National Guard, and Taylor in the Iowa Air National Guard.

Both will attend Basic Combat Training in San Antonio, Texas.

Fiscus has enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and will attend Advanced Individual Training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri.

"This has been everything to have this opportunity today. We didn't think we were going to have the opportunity to see any of this," said Jessica Taylor, Colton Taylor's mother. "This has been a wonderful experience, and I think that the boys will be able to take with them forever."

Principal Chris Bork says the school is looking to have graduation for the rest of the student body later this summer, with a date and location to be determined.