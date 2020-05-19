How one local food truck is staying afloat amid the pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The pandemic has made a huge impact on the food industry.

They have experienced many struggles -- some have even shut down permanently.

Coffee and Nosh is a well known family owned food truck that serves people across Northwest Iowa.

You can find the truck at events like the Sioux City Farmers Market, Risefest, and Food Truck Fridays.

Kaden Orndorff, a manager at Coffee and Nosh says most of the events they attend have been cancelled for the year.

"Any events that are still going on is way later in our season in September and November and its eaten up about a third of our revenue for the year so far," said Kaden Orndorff

Orndorff says since they are different from a sit down restaurant their usual customers -- which are event goers, and office workers clocking out for lunch - are confined to their homes.

He says things don't seem to be looking up for them because even with lifted restrictions people are still afraid to come out.

In April he says 40 percent of their sales were online and delivery, and this month its half.

"There is still quite a bit of impact with the cases rising in Woodbury County area," said Orndorff.

Orndorff says they are having to travel more outside of their normal schedule so that they can keep operations going.

Recently they have been going to Le Mars where he says they had a good turn out.

Orndorff says to ensure the safety of their customers all of their employees are required to wear a mask.