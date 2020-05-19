Iowa COVID-19 cases surpass 15,000, officials reporting 12 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- State health officials confirmed 341 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa Tuesday morning.

As of the morning of May 19, there have been 15,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 7,847 of those cases have recovered.

The IDPH also reported 12 new deaths from the virus on Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning there have been 367 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

Thus far, there have been 107,196 individuals tested in Iowa for the virus, 91,640 of them came negative.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, officials say there are 88 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of those patients, 34 are in intensive care units and 25 are on ventilators.

Officials say there are still 81 ventilators, 98 ICU beds and 573 inpatients beds available.

The state's COVID-19 data dashboard is now updated in real-time, so numbers may change throughout the day as more information comes in.