KPWC’s Kuchel runs at cancelled track meet sites

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -- There were high hopes this year for Paige Kuchel and the rest of the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central track and field team. But the season was canceled because of the pandemic.

"I was just really devastated I guess," said Kuchel. "Our team was full in every department. We had throwers, jumpers, sprinters, long distance runners so I just thought it was going to be a great year."

The season may have been canceled but that didn't stop Kuchel from competing.

"Over quarantine I've been coming down to this track a lot and I thought it would be a good idea to get out and run at other tracks," said Kuchel. "So my mom came up with the idea of running at the tracks I would have run at during the season."

Kuchel has been driving to all of the tracks that were on the schedule, just like she would have done if they had a season.

"We have been going all over the place," said Kuchel. "Rockwell City, Onawa, Homer, Sibley, Hawarden, Marcus, just everywhere on the schedule to fulfill the season."

Not only has getting out and running helped keep Kuchel in shape physically, it's helped her mentally during this time.

"Mentally, it's helped me a lot because otherwise you just sit in your house and think oh what could the season have been," said Kuchel. "It's kind of nice to come out and feel each track and you can just pretend like you're at the meet. It's not the same but it does help."

Despite running at all of the tracks on the schedule, Kuchel says she misses getting to do it with her teammates.

"It's the bond that we've had as a team because we have Woodbury Central come over and I'm not in any sports with them obviously during the rest of the year so it's kind of fun to get a bond with those kids that you normally wouldn't talk to," said Kuchel. "And I'm going to miss the seniors this year because I was really close with a lot of them."

Kuchel has a lot of goals for her senior season, including winning a medal at the state meet and helping earn a team trophy.