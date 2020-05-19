Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 10,846, officials report 7 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 221 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 10,846.

Health officials also reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 132.

As of May 19, officials say out of the 72,333 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 61,289 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.