Norfolk Area Big Give takes on a different look this year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Tuesday was the Norfolk Area Big Give event, a day-long event centered around giving back to nonprofits.

This year, the event looked very different than years past.

Organizers with the event said they usually see around 50 different organizations participating. This year, because of the pandemic, the event saw just seven.

Those smaller events were put on by Norfolk Area Community Foundation, Camp Willow, Bright Horizons, Animal Shelter of NorthEast Nebraska, Orphan Grain Train, Behavioral Health Specialists, Inc., and Norfolk Art Center

According to the event's website, they've raised over $56,000 by 4 p.m.

"It's just amazing how the community comes together in a time like this, they're still supporting their non-profits. During the pandemic a lot of the non-profits remain open and are providing services, because the services non-profits provide are services we need especially in a time of crisis like we're in right now," said Northeast Nebraska Philanthropy Council Chair Person Samantha Lindahl.

The Norfolk Area Big Give goes until midnight tonight.

To learn more about the vent and how to donate, click here.