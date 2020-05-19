River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…Flood Warning extended until Friday May 22…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until Friday morning.

* At 07AM Tuesday the stage was 11.10 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Monday May

18.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 11.2 feet by Tuesday May 19.

The river will fall below flood stage Thursday May 21.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&