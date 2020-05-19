Sioux City man arrested Tuesday following high-speed pursuit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle following a high-speed pursuit that at times topped near 100 miles per hour.

Forty-year-old Justin Derby has been arrested on seven charges: Aggravated Eluding, Simple Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, Criminal Trespass, and Driving Left of Center. Sioux City Police say additional traffic charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Derby is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,800 bond.

Sioux City Police say at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, North Sioux City Police pursued Derby's Dodge Ram pickup into Sioux City with speeds nearing 100 mph. His vehicle exited Interstate 29 at Riverside before driving onto War Eagle Drive and heading eastbound on West 4th Street.

Sioux City Police say the vehicle near the 300 block of West 4th Streeting hitting 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. North Sioux City Police ended the pursuit due to the amount of traffic as the vehicle entered the West Side neighborhood.

Shortly thereafter police say Derby's vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of West 14th Street. Following the crash Derby fled eastbound, running into an unlocked but occupied home in the 400 block of Myrtle Street. He made his way out of the home before he was found hiding in a bush near West 4th and Center streets.