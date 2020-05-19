Siouxland Humane Society offers socially distant pet therapy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to brighten up their day.

That's why the Siouxland Humane Society is offering residents at Bickford Senior Living some Pet Therapy, but with a twist.

Abiding with social distancing and the no visitor policy at the residence, Animals are brought to Bickford and can interact with residents through a window.

Residents gather in the main living area to see, wave at, and interact with the dogs up for adoption.

Managers with the Humane Society say this monthly event is not only beneficial for the residents, but for the animals as well.

"We know the connection that people have with pets, and that pets have with people, and right now that's more important than anything. So if we can put a smile on someone's face, or make their day, that's what we're here for and that's what we're going to do," said Volunteer Manager Kelly Erie.

Pet Therapy happens at Bickford the third Tuesday of every month.