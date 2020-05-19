South Dakota reporting two new COVID-19 deaths, 1,125 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Health officials said the number of deaths tied to the coronavirus has risen to 46 in South Dakota

As of May 19, state health officials have confirmed 4,027 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, with 1,125 of them still active.

Of those who have tested positive, 2,784 of them have recovered.

The number of hospitalized patients was 77 on Tuesday. A total of 327 cases have required hospitalization.