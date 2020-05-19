Stubborn clouds to hang tough into Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were stubborn again today and that led to high temperatures below average again.

This pattern is going to be tough to change over the next couple of days and by later tonight into Wednesday morning we could even see a bit of drizzle form with highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s.

We’ll still see a lot of clouds on Friday and maybe even a slight chance of a late day rain shower with highs near 70.

Better chances of rain and thunderstorms move in Thursday night into Friday with highs on Friday in the low 70s.

Saturday is looking like the warmest of the days to come as we get into the low 80s although it will come with a chance of some late day thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms could continue into Saturday night and Sunday with highs on Sunday in the mid 70s.

Memorial Day is still giving us a chance of a few thundershowers with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A slight chance of thunderstorms could still be around on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.