The faces of COVID-19: Remembering Eddy Raymond

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It is an announcement all too common during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report of someone who has died.

But those deaths, aren't just another number. They're brothers, sons, daughters, fathers and mothers, or friends of someone.

"There was so much Eddy in our lives, that every time we turn around, or every time we go to do something, it had something to do with Eddy," said Cheryl Raymond Terrell, Eddy's sister. "There is just never a moment without him."

Fifty-four-year-old Edwin Raymond, better known as Eddy, always had a smile.

"He never knew a stranger," said Bernadine Raymond, Eddy's mom. "He always went up and put his hand out and said, 'Hi, I'm Eddy Raymond.'"

He was a man with a heart of gold that always dished out hugs, and wasn't afraid to move to his own rhythm.

"He loved to dance," said Bernadine. "He never moved his feet much, but he sure did sway a lot."

Those are the memories, Eddy's family is keeping close.

"Every grandchild, Eddy greeted as soon as they were born," said Cheryl. "He held every one, kissed everyone. There are so many things that our children did, even past what we did with him. Eddy had so much of life."

On May 4th, Eddy was diagnosed with COVID-19. His condition got worse and on the 8th he was admitted to the hospital. Two days later, Eddy passed away.

"It's been pretty rough," said Bernadine. "We all have our moments. It seems like every time I turned around in my apartment there was always some little thing of Eddy like his shaving cream or his perfume or just little things. I'd go in the bathroom and there is a big bottle of shampoo that he had bought me. It's just the reminders of him is hard."

Those reminders are the best and worst part for Eddy's family right now. The smile that could brighten any room, gone too soon.

"That is a really big adjustment for everybody," said Cheryl. "You know, no more phone calls, no more dances, no more laughter, no more smiles. Life just won't be the same without him."

Eddy's family said he loved finding personalized gifts for everyone in the family, including his sisters and the grandkids. Cheryl said some sisters got candles, others got flowers. Eddy was also very involved in Special Olympics and loved it if he or his friends won.