Treasury sending stimulus pay in debit cards

Washington (CNN) - If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment from the government, keep an eye out for a debit card in the mail.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday it's going to start mailing some stimulus payments on debit cards.

Until now, payments had been either directly deposited in an individual's bank account or sent as a paper check.

About four million payments will be sent on a debit card.

It could mean that those people receive their money faster than if they had to wait for a check.

The Visa debit card can be activated immediately.

It can be used to make purchases, get cash at an ATM, or to transfer funds into a bank account without being charged a fee.