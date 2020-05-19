Woodbury County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths,

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, and two additional deaths. bringing the total to 2,278.

Local health officials say the two deaths involved a female between the ages of 41 and 60 and an elderly male over the age of 81.

As of May 19, there have been 20 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 2,328.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Service, 996 of the county's cases have recovered.