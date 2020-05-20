Camp High Hopes holds parade for senior camper

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- A local organization that works with youth and adults with diagnosed disabilities is celebrating its 2020 senior campers a little differently this year.

Camp High Hopes offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs.

The organization recently canceled its 2020 summer camping season due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19. But that didn't stop them from celebrating the accomplishments of their senior campers.

On Wednesday, staff held a parade around town for Madison Sander-Maurer, who just graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School.

Sander-Maurer was supposed to have her official graduation ceremony last Sunday. She says having her own parade was awesome and is happy to know Camp High Hopes has her back during these times.

"I feel so blessed and honored that you guys could sponsor me, thank you so much," said Madison Sander-Maurer, high school graduate.

Sander-Maurer says she will be attending a 4+ program at Camp High Hopes in the fall.