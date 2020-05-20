EPJ throwers miss out on state title chances

ELK POINT, South Dakota (KTIV) -- This was going to be a special season at Elk Point-Jefferson. Kenna Curry and Drake Peed were favored to win state titles in the shot put and discus, but those hopes came to a sudden stop.

"It was pretty devastating," said Peed. "I've always had a dream to be a two-time state champ for sthot and disc. I mean, you just got to get over it. Coming into next year, I'm really hoping to be a four-timer, win it in football, wrestling, track and field both."

"Once I found out it was cancelled I knew it had to be for a reason. Everything happens for a reason," said Curry. "I was just still trying to be hopeful, knowing I have my future ahead of me to continue throwing."

Curry was hoping to win a third straight discus title at state. The senior was also second in the shot put last year. Curry is headed to the University of North Dakota on a scholarship, but adding to her high school resume would have been nice.

"I feel like state would have been a beautiful day to go out there and throw and hopfully get a win," said Curry. "It hasn't been as intense as if state was coming up in a few weeks but I have been continuing to throw and train almost on a daily basis."

Peed was the state runner-up in the shot put and discus last year. The junior already has multiple scholarship offers to play college football. His first division-1 offer came earlier this month from Army, for track and field.

"It kind of shocked me," said Peed. "I've been talking to their throwing coach for about a month now, then he came through with that offer. With social media it's pretty easy. I've been talking to a lot of track coaches and I send them my throws about twice a week. It's almost better because they can see me throw every day if I send them the video."

Both throwers are staying busy, working jobs and working out. But they're trying to make the best of a bad situation.

"I have all summer to correct my footwork and get it down to the point where I can't get it wrong any more," said Curry. "So I think that could help me in the long run."

Curry plans to study speech pathology in college. Peed is also a three-time state qualifier in wrestling.