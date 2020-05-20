Iowa National Guard continues to fill personal protective equipment requests in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Iowa National Guard has continued to stay busy providing personal protective equipment to counties across Iowa.

At a press conference last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said requests for PPE have significantly decreased and that the state's stockpile is in a good place.

This last weekend was also the first time PPE supplies were not delivered to counties across the state.

Captain Sam Otto is the public affairs officer with the National Guard for task force west.

He said they have still continued to get requests from emergency management coordinators from their division which spans Minnesota to the Missouri Border.

Captain Otto said it's important that they are working closely with the local emergency management coordinators and providing the transportation of the PPE to those that need it.

"It is very important to get it from point a to point b and with everyone being busy taking care of their own communities, the National Guard provides the assists, the personnel, and the equipment to deliver those supplies," said Captain Sam Otto, Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Officer. "They use that PPE when interacting with personnel and members in the community in and around the area. So it is really important to have that."

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in a statement said:

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has received many generous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of masks, ear savers, face shields and gowns. Furthermore, we have received additional vital resources from other UnityPoint Health and regional hospitals, as well as the National Guard through our partnership with the healthcare coalition and the emergency operations center. We are extremely grateful for everyone in Siouxland and the support they continue to provide our hospital throughout this pandemic.” Official statement from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's

MercyOne Siouxland in a statement said: