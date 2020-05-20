Iowa reports 14 additional COVID-19 deaths, 237 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. May 20, there are 14 more COVID-19 deaths along with 237 more cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This brings Iowa's total to 15,533 confirmed cases with a death toll of 381.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says more than 110,211 Iowans have been tested while 8,211 have reportedly recovered, meaning one in 29 Iowan's have been tested for the virus.

There are 2,520 new negative cases for a total of 94,420 negative cases reported in the state.

Health officials say 381 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 383 yesterday. 126 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, there are 85 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Officials say 35 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 77 ventilators, 99 ICU beds and 565 inpatient beds available.

The state's COVID-19 data dashboard is now updated in real-time, so numbers may change throughout the day as more information comes in.