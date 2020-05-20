Local campground implements practices and procedures to ensure the safety of the campers

NORTH SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The coronavirus pandemic forced hundreds of businesses to shut down.

But in South Dakota, many campgrounds were allowed to remain open.

Unlike many other campgrounds Sioux City North KOA is open year round.

Owner Teresa Grooms says with Iowa and South Dakota being shut down for the last 2 months due the coronavirus they haven't seen as many campers as they anticipated.

"KOA has been impacted deeply we you as far as our locatio in particular we have a lot of travelers that are heading out to mount rushmore national parks are not open so we have had alot of cancellations becaise of that ," said Teresa Grooms, Sioux City North Owner.

Now that the area is going into camping season Grooms says they are starting to see more people come through.

The facility has implemented social distancing practices and procedures to ensure the safety of the campers.

She says they are asking everyone to to be safe, flexible, and respectful of others safety as well as their own.

"We think camping is a great outdoor experience especially if you are coming in your camper the sites are over 6 feet apart and you can stay with your own in your own camp site," said Grooms.

She says campsites have also been spread out, and restrooms are open to only those in tents, and pop up campers to avoid overuse.

Since KOA offers several amenities such as playgrounds, a pool, and mini golf she says they are sanitizing the areas frequently.

"All of our guest over the last couple weeks that have been flooding in have been very respectful of others we havent had any huge large groups that we have had to really monitor or worry about," said Grooms.

There are more than 500 KOA camping sites throughout the U. S. and Canada.