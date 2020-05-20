Mental health counselor answers questions about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- As the world continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, some people have found themselves struggling with mental health issues and have questions. Courtney Kilberg, with Family Wellness Associates, is a licensed mental health counselor.

Question: How should parents be talking with their kids about COVID-19?

Courtney Kilberg: This is an excellent question because kids are going to hear the information over TV or from their friends, online. And so it's important they have clear, accurate information. Even though it sounds scary, even with little ones, it's still very important to give as honest, complete answers to any questions they may have. You can find information from the CDC website, the World Health Organization website, and we have many resources on our website, familywellassociates.com.

Question: Although the restrictions are lifting, a lot of people are feeling sown because of the time spent away from family, friends, and coworkers. How should people work through those feelings?

Courtney Kilberg: Even though these times aren't normal, there are still normal activities that people can do, whether it's talking on the phone, online, any way possible. It's also important to do family activities together, to support each other, to listen openly to each other's concerns and feelings and recognize that everybody has stress in their own live without the COVID-19 quarantines. And it's important to give each other a little bit of a break to recognize what you're feeling, and if it's connected to a problem, a situation, and to address that. If you feel more stressed than usual, or you can't stop thinking about certain things, you have shortness of breath, anxiety symptoms, it's important to ask for help, reach out, whether it's to a friend, a family member, call our agency or any of the other agencies here in the Siouxland area for help. It's important to be able to talk openly, to have your voice heard, to have your thoughts, your feelings, heard.

