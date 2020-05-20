Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to over 11,000, officials report 6 more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 11,122.

Health officials also reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 138.

As of May 20, officials say out of the 75,864 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 64,518 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.