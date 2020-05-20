Nebraska ethanol partners and United Way of Siouxland donate hand sanitizer to non-profits

(KTIV) -- Hand sanitizer has been in big demand since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Siouxland with the help of The Nebraska Ethanol Board, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Siouxland Ethanol and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln gave away around $12,000 worth of hand sanitizer to local Siouxland non-profits.

"What they donated to our community was huge," said Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland President.

Local Nebraska non profits have been receiving free gallon jugs of hand sanitizer, as they prepare to reopen their services to the public.

Hennings says the gallon containers would typically cost the non-profits around $40 each.

She says they were excited about the donation.

"The organizations who came to pick it up were just so grateful for the donation because they're trying to figure out how to keep their clients and their staff safe as they open their doors," said Hennings.

Hennings adds the donation came just in time.

"We were so excited because we had actually just last week given a grant out to purchase PPE for non-profits. And a big part of that was for hand sanitizer," she said. "So, instead of being able to use those dollars for hand sanitizer, we were able to do things like purchase masks, gloves, things like that. So, it really freed up some resources for us to make sure all the needs for these non-profits are met as they get ready to serve our community."

Hennings adds The United Way of Siouxland was happy to help hand out the donation to help the non-profits in any way they can.