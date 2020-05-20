North Sioux City selects new city administrator

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- A new city administrator has been selected for North Sioux City, South Dakota.

According to a North Sioux City press release, Eric Christensen has been selected as the new city administrator.

The release says Christensen spent eight years as the administrator for Kittson County, Minnesota. He also served the county as an auditor-treasurer and IT administrator.

Prior to that, he was both the Controller and Acting Vice President of Business for the Oglala Lakota College on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota for two years.

Christensen has worked in North Sioux City before, after leaving the army in 1993 he was hired at the Iams Pet Food Plant where he worked while attending the University of South Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, and later, his Master of Business Administration.

In total, Christensen has had over 15 years of experience in management, accounting, and finance in a governmental environment and another seven years of experience in the private sector.

“We are very excited to announce Eric as our new city administrator," said North Sioux City Mayor Rodd Slater. “His skillset and experience made him a clear choice and we are looking forward to him starting in June. He’s going to do a great job for our community.”

City officials say the interview process included: lunch with community members; a tour of the community which highlighted upcoming projects, points of interest, and areas of concern; and brief one-on-one informal talks with the mayor and council.

Each candidate for city administrator was also interviewed by three different panels, including members of the North Sioux City Council and Mayor, a North Sioux City staff panel, and a citizen’s panel comprised of Dakota Valley School Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen and North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation President Michael Bender.