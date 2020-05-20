One Sioux City bar prepares for soft reopening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With bars reopening nearly one week after other businesses in Iowa, major preparations are happening at those bars.

Jackson Street Brewing in downtown Sioux City has had to make several adjustments.

Since the start of the pandemic, the bar mirrored many other establishments by offering take out orders.

Beyond carry-out and the unknown future for bars over the past few months, owners of Jackson Street Brewing have been preparing for many different scenarios during the summer.

"We don't know how comfortable people are going to be coming in, and we know some people, maybe probably should not be going out because maybe they're over 65-years-old and maybe they have compromised immune systems, and they could be one of our regular customers. So we still have to make sure we have something to offer them and also the potential for people to come in who still want to go out," said co-owner David Winslow.

Now that bars are officially allowed to open with some restrictions in place, Winslow says business will look a little different.

He says, when it comes to ensuring customers maintain social distance and other safety guidelines, it's a matter of training the staff accordingly.

"It's just going to take more man power, we're going to have to hire some more staff to make sure it goes smoothly. We're hoping to be open on that day, Thursday. If it's looking like something we can be fairly safe about -- there's always some risk, I mean there's risk when you get in your car and drive to the store, something could happen. That doesn't mean you shouldn't do it, it's just can you take those necessary precautions that make it be so that it's not too big of a risk to people's health," said Winslow.

Owners say Jackson Street Brewing will start out opening during their regular hours, 5 days a week, eventually transitioning into 6 days a week.