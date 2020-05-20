Rain chances moving back into the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of clouds and only a few peeks of sunshine for most of us with highs again below average in the 60s.

Those clouds will stick around on Thursday and with them will come a slight chance of seeing a bit of morning drizzle and fog and then an afternoon shower will become possible.

Chances of light rain will increase Thursday night with rain chances continuing into Friday with highs on Friday in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will start off dry and we’ll warm up much better than what we’ve been seeing with highs in the low 80s.

But by later in the afternoon, we could start to see thunderstorm chances approaching from the west and there will be a chance of some of these storms being strong.

Those showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday night and maybe linger into Sunday as well when highs will cool off a bit back into the low 70s.

Memorial Day Monday may be drier overall, but we still can’t rule out a thundershower with highs in the mid 70s.

Then we’ll basically see more of the same on Tuesday and Wednesday with slight chances of thundershowers and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.