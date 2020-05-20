River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 06AM Wednesday the stage was 14.09 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river is cresting now and will fall to a stage of 13.7 feet

by 7 AM Thursday.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&