River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
…Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 06AM Wednesday the stage was 14.09 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river is cresting now and will fall to a stage of 13.7 feet
by 7 AM Thursday.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.
&&