Sioux City pools and splash pads to remain closed for the summer of 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City has announced it will not be opening pools this summer.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation made the announcement Wednesday, saying the city's three pools would not be allowed to open at this time.

This includes the Leif Erikson Pool, Lewis Pool and the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

Additionally, all Sioux City splash pads will not be open during the summer of 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has issued guidelines recommending physical distancing of at least six feet during the aquatic season, and city officials say an open swim environment will not allow for that to occur.

Sioux City officials say they will continue to evaluate a variety of scenarios in which pools may open in some capacity and will only move forward if it is safe to do so for patrons and staff. Officials say they are considering the option of opening the pools to teach swimming lessons and fitness classes.

Officials say they will make an announcement no later than June 2 regarding swimming lessons and fitness classes at the three Sioux City pools.