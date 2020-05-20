Sioux City pools closed for summer, apartment complexes unsure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Among the many entities that can reopen on Friday in Iowa per Governor Kim Reynolds' instructions are pools. But Sioux City officials say that won't happen this summer.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation says the city's three pools will not be allowed to open at this time.

That includes the Leif Erikson Pool, Lewis Pool, and the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

Additionally, all Sioux City splash pads will not be open during the summer.

So if public pools and splash pads are out of the question this summer, what about the pools at apartment complexes across Sioux City?

As of Wednesday, Barrington Park and Glen Oaks Apartments on Sioux City's northside say they don't have a solid answer if they will open their pools.

But they say their gyms are open at 50 percent capacity.

Other local complexes, such as Summit at Sunnybrook Village, Ridge Oaks, Indian Hills, and Candlewick Apartment, say they are unsure about the openings of their pools this summer.

The ones that have gyms say they hope to open them, but can't give a date on when that will be.

Officials say they will make an announcement no later than June 2 regarding swimming lessons and fitness classes at the three Sioux City pools.