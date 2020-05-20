Sioux City “Test Iowa” site closing Friday

Sioux City (KTIV) - Friday will be the final day of testing at Sioux City's Test Iowa location.

The site is located on the campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College.

State officials encourage residents to fill out an assessment on TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Those who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.

Captain Sam Otto with the Iowa National Guard says testing will continue through Friday, but the site will shut down after that.



He says they have always planned to close the site on May 22nd.