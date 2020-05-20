Some morning drizzle, clouds hold strong with cool temperatures

Once again, we are starting off with thick cloud cover in place this morning.



We also have some areas of drizzle and that remains possible through the morning hours.



The clouds will again be tough to break up today and, as a result, we will be stuck in the mid 60s for highs.



There will be a bit more of a breeze today out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Clouds will be with us again tonight with some patchy drizzle possible.



Our weather remains the same due to the atmospheric block caused both by the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur in the Atlantic and the system that brought us rain this past weekend being stalled out to our east.



Expect more cloud cover Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures as we approach 70 for highs.



A few showers may move in late in the day with a better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday.



A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but nothing strong is expected.



Rainfall totals for much of the area are expected to end up between half an inch and an inch.



We break some sunshine out during the day Saturday with highs into the low 80s before a cold front arrives late Saturday.



A late day thunderstorm is possible with a better chance Saturday night.



Some storms could be strong.



Those should end Sunday morning with only a slight chance of rain for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend.