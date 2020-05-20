South Dakota reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no new deaths reported.

As of May 20, state health officials have confirmed 4,177 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, with 1,108 of them still active.

Of those who have tested positive, 3,023 of them have recovered.

The number of hospitalized patients was 81 on Wednesday. A total of 333 cases have required hospitalization.

There have been a total of 46 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota.