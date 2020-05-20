The Sioux City Farmers Market continues to operate with proper safety precautions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people rely on the Sioux City Farmers Market for fresh produce, plants, and even things like coffee, baked goods, and handcrafted items. This is why event organizers made it a priority to open the Farmers Market with the proper safety precautions.

The Sioux City Farmers Market has received accolades by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds because of the safety precautions they have in place to keep their customers and vendors safe.

The market has implemented multiple hand-sanitizing and hand washing stations, spaced out vendors and is encouraging that everyone in attendance to keep social distancing and wear a mask.

Market Manager Becky Barnes says that many of the vendors are also implementing their own safety precautions including contactless payment, and point to pick produce.

"Our vendors are wearing masks as well, they all have gloves that they're using too, and they're all in a point-and-pick, so all of our producers do a point-and-pick so you come up to their booth, point to what you want and they will bag it for you," said Becky Barnes, Market Manager.

Barnes added that information for all of their vendors is available on their website siouxcityfarmersmarket.com, so if you are missing one of your favorite vendors that we're unable to participate in the market this year you can contact them there.

There are also masks available for purchase from a vendor at the farmers market.

The Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.