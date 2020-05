WATCH NOW: Iowa US Senate Democratic Forum Tonight we bring you a candidate forum with the Democratic Primary Candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat from Iowa Posted by KTIV News 4 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

(KTIV) -- Tonight on KTIV News 4 we bring you a candidate forum with the Democratic Primary Candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat from Iowa.

This forum is brought to you by KTIV, KWWL and KCCI

We are joined by all four Democratic Candidates:

You can watch the Democratic forum on KTIV's Facebook page.

The forum will also be broadcasted on channel 4.1 at 7 p.m.

KTIV App Users: Click here to watch the forum on KTIV.com