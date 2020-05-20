Woodbury County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 22

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,354.

Two additional deaths were reported on May 20. Thus far, health officials have confirmed 22 COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health says there have been 181 total hospitalizations, with 106 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 20, officials say 1,077 of the county's confirmed cases have recovered.