First confirmed COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago, NE

WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KTIV) - Officials with the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System have confirmed their first COVID-19 related death.

We have confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 and one death related to COVID-19 in Winnebago. Our thoughts and... Posted by Winnebago Public Health Department on Thursday, May 21, 2020

No additional information about the individual is being released.

According to the department, the Winnebago Reservation has had another confirmed positive case of the virus, bringing their total to nine. They say of the nine cases, five people have recovered.

A scheduled live-stream update from the department on COVID-19 is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday on the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's Facebook and Youtube page.