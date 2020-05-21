‘Freedom Rock’ to be added to Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City is home to a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. Now, the park is adding another way to honor all U.S. veterans.

"It's showing them the history. We're Siouxland," said Marty Hogan, a member of the steering committee for the park.

A "freedom rock" will soon find its home at Siouxland Freedom Park.

Hogan said the idea came to him when he was traveling across Iowa to see different freedom rocks.

"They're pretty amazing actually. And the first thing we thought of was, wouldn't it be nice to have one in our area," said Hogan.

The rock, painted by artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, will sit just east of the Interpretive Center.

"Bringing the rock gives people another thing to come to the park and just take in the ambiance of the park. As it grows, you'll see several different displays, this is probably going to be a cornerstone," said Hogan.

Hogan says it's important to remember those who have served our country.

"Any time that you honor your heritage, your history, any time that you take time out of your day to say thank you. It's a big deal," said Hogan.

While there are many different freedom rocks in different cities and towns, each one is unique to its area.

"He creates as he goes. And I'm kind of excited to see what he does. We have a lot of history as far as service goes," said Hogan.

Leaders with the park say all the services needed to get the rock were 100% donated.

Leaders add they're thankful to Frame Aligners who donated the rock, LiteForm and Nelson Commercial Construction for the concrete slab at the park for the rock to sit on and Barnhart Crane and B&B Rodgers who will be transporting the 21 ton rock out to the park.