Good rain chances move in Thursday night into Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of clouds and cool temperatures.

Now good chances of rain move into the forecast with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely tonight and good chances of a rainy day on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain could continue into Friday night with just a small chance of a lingering shower into early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon should turn partly cloudy and it becomes warmer with highs near 80.

By late in the day, some thunderstorms could develop and move into western Siouxland and some of these could be strong to severe.

Those storms will march east through the rest of Siouxland into Saturday night with more chances of showers and thunderstorms into Sunday with highs on Sunday in the upper 70s.

Memorial Day Monday is looking a bit drier but still with a chance of seeing a shower during the day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like drier day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A few thunderstorms could return by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.