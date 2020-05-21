Iowa COVID-19 death toll reaches 400 as state reports 19 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 10 a.m. May 21, there have been 19 more COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday morning.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa up to 400.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also confirmed 421 positive cases, bringing the state's total to 15,954.

The IDPH says more than 115,031 Iowans have been tested while 8,475 have reportedly recovered.

Out of all the tests done in Iowa, 98,817 individuals have tested negative.

Health officials say 376 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 126 of those hospitalized in the ICU.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, there are 82 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Officials say 36 are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa has 85 ventilators, 91 ICU beds and 576 inpatient beds available.

The state's COVID-19 data dashboard is now updated in real-time, so numbers may change throughout the day as more information comes in.