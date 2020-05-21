Iowa State ‘in a world of hurt’ if football doesn’t return

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Thursday, the NCAA voted to allow voluntary workouts for football and other sports starting June 1. That's good news for athletic departments who are trying make up for a lot of lost revenue.

Iowa State is one of the many schools who have asked highly-paid coaches and administrators to take pay cuts. Sports business experts believe the 65 schools that make up the power five conferences would lose more than $4-billion if the football season was cancelled. That averages out to $62-million in losses at each of those schools.

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard if football is lost, all other sports are at risk.

"Their ability to be here this fall to compete is contingent on football playing," said ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard. "Because if football can't play and we can't have fans in the stands, the financial hit is so significant that it will impact those other sports. Our sole focus is to get the football players back up and running. Again, if we can't get football up and running then we're in a world of hurt."

Pollard says 75 to 80 percent of ISU's athletic revenue comes from football.