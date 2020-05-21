Long time Heelan teacher retires after thirty-five years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After thirty-five years of teaching in the Bishop Heelan Catholic School system, Laurie Dougherty is retiring.

Joined by friends, family and other colleagues, a surprise parade was organized to give her a proper send off, in spite of COVID-19.



Cars rolled by her home honking their horns and the sounds of the Bishop Heelan fight song filled the air.



While this may have been her last day as a teacher, she isn't leaving Heelan just yet.

Dougherty will still be a part of the Heelan family as a Student Recruiter.

"She's always amping me up and making sure I become a better student at Heelan and just a better person in life," said Isabelle Linden, a Heelan Student.

Not only has Dougherty been a teacher for 35 years at Heelan, she was also a student.

"I'm just so grateful for all the good people for the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids that I've met who've been so kind to me. I am very fortunate person," says Dougherty.

Heelan students say they will remember Mrs. Dougherty for her bright and cheerful personality.