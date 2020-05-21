Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 11,425, officials report 5 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 303 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 11,425.

Health officials also reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 143.

As of May 21, officials say out of the 78,654 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 66,994 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.